ECoR creates new record in freight loading

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The East Coast Railway (ECoR) became the first zone to cross the milestone of 200 million tonne (MT) freight loading for the second consecutive year. The ECoR has loaded 205 MT of freight in 2020-21 financial year. The zone also broke the previous record of highest freight loading of 202.56 MT achieved by erstwhile undivided South Eastern Railway in 2002-03.

With an operating ratio of 47.71 per cent (pc), the ECoR became the most profitable zone of Indian Railways. “Operating ratio is the term used to determine the profitability. For every rupee earned by the zone, it has to spend 0.47 paisa. Different sectors across the spectrum have shown tremendous growth last year,” said a railway spokesperson.

The ECoR had carried 112.46 MT of coal, 29.49 MT of iron ore, 18.23 MT of iron and steel, 7.62 MT of raw materials for steel plants, 6.18 MT of fertilizer, 3.14 MT of container, 2.76 MT of food grains, 2.91 MT of petroleum products and 22.09 MT of other commodities in 2020-21. During the period, it loaded 42.9 rakes per day from Talcher, 21.1 rakes from Paradip, 14.1 rakes from Dhamra, 11.7 rakes in KK line, 16.5 rakes from steel plants, seven rakes per day of aluminum across its jurisdiction.

Khurda Road and Waltair have obtained fourth and sixth position respectively among 64 zones of Indian Railways. The period also saw an increase of average speed of freight trains by 117 pc as compared to corresponding period of previous year. “The credit for the success goes to selfless, dedicated and hard working workmen. All the departments have their share of contribution in the stupendous feat achieved,” said ECoR general manager Vidya Bhushan.