HC declines to interfere in school location issue

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has declined to interfere with the State government’s decision to come up with a model school at Banamalipur under Athamallik block in Angul district. Dusmant Nayak, a social activist, had filed a petition challenging the decision on August 7, 2018.

The petition sought the Court’s intervention against it on the ground that the initial decision was to locate the model school at Olatha in the same block. The Court dismissed the petition after School and Mass Education department’s counsel submitted that construction of the model school at Banamalipur got stalled as the Court had passed an interim order restraining it on August 27, 2018.

The place is actually more centrally located from the point of view of the block and therefore, more accessible to all villages in and around Banamalipur, it was submitted. The Court felt that “apart from saying that there was an earlier decision to set up the school at Olatha, it was not shown how shifting the location to Banamalipur is going to prejudicially affect the petitioner”.

“In that view of the matter, the Court is not satisfied that sufficient ground exists to interfere with the decision of the opposite parties to re-locate the school at Banamalipur. The interim order passed earlier stands vacated,” the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray said in its March 22 order, a copy of which was available on Wednesday.