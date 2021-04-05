STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home quarantine concern for Covid patients in Cuttack

Admitting that home isolation remains an area of concern, district Covid nodal officer, Dr Umesh Ray said steps are being taken to streamline the process.

Isolation ward of SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With rise in Covid-19 cases, people testing positive in Cuttack district are left with little option but to isolate themselves at home. However, it has become a big problem for people who do not have ample space at their houses to remain isolated from their families. While patients were shifted to quarantine centres and Covid hospitals last year, it is not so this time as the facilities have been closed and hospital beds reduced. People with mild symptoms are advised home isolation.

A few days back, a person from Brahmapura in Athagarh block tested positive and was advised to remain in home isolation. However, he expressed his inability to comply with the advisory as he feared infecting others at home. “If I remain in home isolation, then my family members too will be infected,” said the man who decided to shift to their cowshed. 

As per official records, as many as 483 persons have been infected by the virus from March 1, of which 400 were from Cuttack city alone. As on Sunday, 160 patients are in home isolation in the city while 40 are in their houses in rural areas. Home isolation has also made it tough for authorities to check violation of norms. 

While the health officials claim that ASHAs and Anganwadi workers have been instructed to keep a tab on Covid patients in the district, the ground reality is different. Owing to lax monitoring and vigilance by the authorities, patients continue to flout guidelines for home isolation. Many such people move out in public posing threat of further spread of infection. The flouting of guidelines is rampant in both urban and rural areas of the district. 

Admitting that home isolation remains an area of concern, district Covid nodal officer, Dr Umesh Ray said steps are being taken to streamline the process. “We have suggested the government to set up quarantine centres to isolate patients who have no facility for isolation at their homes,” he said. 

