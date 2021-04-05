Koraput tightens vigil along Chhattisgarh border

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Facing a Covid resurgence in wake of spike in positive cases in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, the district administration has decided to strictly enforce precautionary measures in the bordering areas of the district.

In an order issued on Saturday night, Koraput Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar asked SP Varun Guntupalli to ensure compliance of new safety guidelines announced by the State government. Officials of all police stations across Koraput were asked to enforce the norms in their respective areas.

Besides, Akhtar directed the police to keep a close watch on movement of outsiders, especially from Chhattisgarh, at Chandili border in Kotpad and put in place necessary arrangements to detect infected persons. The Bastar district of Chhattisgarh has lately been reporting a spurt in Covid cases and there is a threat of the infections spreading in Koraput in view of unchecked movement of people at the borders.

The Collector also asked tehsildars and block development officers (BDOs) of bordering Kundra, Boipariguda and Kotpad to allow a maximum of only 50 persons in any gathering. Meanwhile, night curfew has returned to Koraput after five months. In view of the Covid threat, the administration will impose curfew from 10 pm to 5 am across the district from April 5 as directed by the State government. The night curfew will remain in force till further orders.

All business and public activities will be restricted during the curfew hours. However, emergency work will be allowed. The district administration has appealed people to cooperate with officials in enforcement of Covid guidelines and warned of strict action against violators. On Sunday, seven new cases were detected in Koraput. Two of those were from Jeypore, one from Tankua village, three from Semiliguda and one from Sunabeda.

