By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With the mercury soaring in different parts of Ganjam, a person died of sun stroke in Aska on Sunday. He was identified as Bhagirathi Bisoi of Sidhanai village.

Bisoi fell unconscious while working in his farm and was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Aska IIC Prasant Sahu said the exact reason behind the death will be ascertained after the postmortem report is out.