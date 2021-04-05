STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha BJP to meet Governor to submit complaint against Speaker

Odisha Assembly on Saturday witnessed ugly scenes after shoes, microphones and other items were hurled at Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro's podium.

Published: 05th April 2021 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

Surjya Narayan Patro

Odisha Assembly speaker Surjya Narayan Patro (File Photo | Shamim, EPS)

By ANI

BHUBANESWAR: The Bharatiya Janata Party delegation will meet Odisha Governor to submit a complaint against Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro for arbitrarily passing Bills in the house.

Speaking to ANI, the Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly Pradipta Kumar Naik said, "Speaker is not allowing the Opposition to speak in the houses. He is playing prejudice. We will submit a complaint with Governor regarding this. We will also request him to send back the Bills passed forcefully in the Assembly without holding a discussion in the house."

Odisha Assembly on Saturday witnessed ugly scenes after shoes, microphones and other items were hurled at Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro's podium following noisy protests over the alleged arbitrary passage of some bills in the House.

"I am not favouring the shoe hurling incident. We could beg an apology for any such incident but I am unaware of who all were involved in the incident. But the Speaker has curtailed all the constitutional guidelines today. He is acting like a worker of a party. As a Leader of Opposition, I was not allowed to speak. The bills were passed arbitrarily amid heavy ruckus. On Monday, we will meet the Governor and apprise him about arbitrary passing of bills," Naik had told the house.

Three BJP MLAs, Jayanarayan Mishra, Bishnu Prasad Sethi and Mohan Majhi have been suspended for the remaining periods of the session by the speaker as demanded by Congress and BJD MLAs.

Though it is unclear who hurled such objects in the House, government chief whip Pramila Mallick had alleged that shoes, earphone and papers were hurled by deputy Leader of Opposition Bishnu Sethi, MLA Jaya Narayan Mishra and Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi.After Question Hour, ruckus broke out in the Odisha Assembly as the Speaker refused to allow adjournment motion over the issue of 'mining business' brought by the Congress.BJP MLAs also created pandemonium demanding a discussion on mining scam. Later, shoes, headphones and other items were hurled at the Speaker's podium. 

