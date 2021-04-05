STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Covid curve gets steeper as state logs 571 cases in 24 hours

The new cases rose by 21% from the previous day's count of 471 infections. The test positive rate (TPR) also soared to 2% from 0.5% in a fortnight.

Published: 05th April 2021 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

covid test, COVID 19, coronavirus test

Image used for representational purposes only (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Covid curve got steeper for Odisha on Monday as the state reported 571 new cases -- the highest spike in the last four months.

Of the fresh cases, 337 were in quarantine and 236 local contacts. The new cases rose by 21% from the previous day's count of 471 infections. The test positive rate (TPR) also soared to 2% from 0.5% in a fortnight.

Khurda district that comprises Bhubaneswar city recorded the highest 96 fresh cases, followed by Sundargarh (80), Nuapada (60), Bargarh (43), Jharsuguda (39), Angul (32), Cuttack (28), Kalahandi (24), and Balangir (20).

Apart from Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Angul, a bulk of the new infections has been detected from six districts bordering Chhattisgarh, the epicenter of coronavirus resurgence. The districts of Sundargarh, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Kalahandi, and Balangir accounted for nearly 47% of the daily caseload.

As the cases surged in border districts, the administrations intensified surveillance and screening of people coming from the neighbouring state at all the entry points. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also strengthened enforcement against violation of Covid norms.

ALSO READ | Odisha stares at migrant crisis amid surge in Covid cases

A coaching centre at Jayadev Vihar was sealed for violating Covid guidelines and an engineering college was issued notice. BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said the crackdown on the educational institutions will continue if they are found not adhering to the guidelines.

Chaudhary said the Covid cases in the city are increasing due to the returnees from the affected states. At least five to 10 cases are being detected daily at the railway station and airport. Keeping this in mind, a decision has been taken to ramp up health infrastructure for the timely treatment of patients, he added.

The Ganjam district administration Monday issued additional guidelines revising the cap on the number of guests at marriage ceremonies from 200 to 100.

An order issued by the Collector stated that the hosts will have to provide packaged food instead of organising community feasts at such events. Anyone found violating the guidelines will be punished under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other relevant laws, the order mentioned.

Meanwhile, the 571 new cases took the tally to 3,43,268 of which 3,37,935 have recovered and 1922 succumbed. The active cases stand at 3,358. The state has conducted 91,88,038 tests, including 28,109 on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus second covid wave Odisha covid tally
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp