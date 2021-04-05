Odisha Covid curve gets steeper as state logs 571 cases in 24 hours

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Covid curve got steeper for Odisha on Monday as the state reported 571 new cases -- the highest spike in the last four months.

Of the fresh cases, 337 were in quarantine and 236 local contacts. The new cases rose by 21% from the previous day's count of 471 infections. The test positive rate (TPR) also soared to 2% from 0.5% in a fortnight.

Khurda district that comprises Bhubaneswar city recorded the highest 96 fresh cases, followed by Sundargarh (80), Nuapada (60), Bargarh (43), Jharsuguda (39), Angul (32), Cuttack (28), Kalahandi (24), and Balangir (20).

Apart from Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Angul, a bulk of the new infections has been detected from six districts bordering Chhattisgarh, the epicenter of coronavirus resurgence. The districts of Sundargarh, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Kalahandi, and Balangir accounted for nearly 47% of the daily caseload.

As the cases surged in border districts, the administrations intensified surveillance and screening of people coming from the neighbouring state at all the entry points. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also strengthened enforcement against violation of Covid norms.

ALSO READ | Odisha stares at migrant crisis amid surge in Covid cases

A coaching centre at Jayadev Vihar was sealed for violating Covid guidelines and an engineering college was issued notice. BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said the crackdown on the educational institutions will continue if they are found not adhering to the guidelines.

Chaudhary said the Covid cases in the city are increasing due to the returnees from the affected states. At least five to 10 cases are being detected daily at the railway station and airport. Keeping this in mind, a decision has been taken to ramp up health infrastructure for the timely treatment of patients, he added.

The Ganjam district administration Monday issued additional guidelines revising the cap on the number of guests at marriage ceremonies from 200 to 100.

An order issued by the Collector stated that the hosts will have to provide packaged food instead of organising community feasts at such events. Anyone found violating the guidelines will be punished under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other relevant laws, the order mentioned.

Meanwhile, the 571 new cases took the tally to 3,43,268 of which 3,37,935 have recovered and 1922 succumbed. The active cases stand at 3,358. The state has conducted 91,88,038 tests, including 28,109 on Sunday.