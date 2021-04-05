STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six poachers arrested with 12 kg venison

The accused were apprehended near Dumurdiha village when they were distributing the venison among themselves. They had poached a barking deer after setting a portion of the forest on fire. 

Published: 05th April 2021 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 12:42 PM

The arrested poachers at Thakurmunda forest range office | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Forest personnel of Thakurmuda range under Karanjia division arrested six poachers from Kendumundi-2 reserve forest of Similipal National Park on Sunday. Around 12 kg venison, match boxes, bows and arrows were seized from them. 

The accused are Masa Ho (64), Narasingha Patra (46), Ango Ho (53), Manikram Jamuda (55), Laxman Ho (20) and Kanhu Ho (40), all residents of Chheratnagar village within Thakurmunda police limits.
Thakurmunda deputy ranger Kishore Panigrahi said the accused had gone to Kendumundi-2 reserve forest for poaching. After setting the forest on fire, the poachers caught a barking deer, which was trying to escape, and killed it on Saturday night. All of them were booked under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. 

