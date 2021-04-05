STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Will it be deja vu for Ganjam?

District starts reporting daily Covid cases in double digits but residents continue to violate guidelines with impunity

Published: 05th April 2021 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

People gather in a locality of Berhampur in violation of Covid norms | Express

People gather in a locality of Berhampur in violation of Covid norms | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Once bitten but not so shy the second time around. This best describes the people of Ganjam who seem to be drawing very little from their tough experience of the Covid-19 crisis which gripped the district last year.  After a lull of nearly four months, the district has started reporting daily Covid cases in double digits but the residents can be seen violating safety guidelines with impunity as the administration remains a mute spectator. 

Since December 13 last year, positive cases in the district were in single digits but in last just 48 hours, 25 cases were reported. On Sunday, 12 new positive cases were detected in the district compared to 13 on Saturday. Besides, two Covid-19 deaths have been reported in last 48 hours. The casualties include a 75-year-old woman of Kamalapur village in Rangeilunda block, who had returned from Mumbai on March 23. She succumbed to the virus on Saturday. Similarly, a man from Karachuli village in Sorada block who had travelled from Surat too died of the infection. So far, Ganjam has reported 250 Covid-19 deaths. 

Despite the emerging situation, people continue to be complacent. With the virus showing signs of resurgence, laxity may prove costly for the district in the coming days, experts said.  Last year, district administration provided testing facility at people’s doorsteps apart from making it available at MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MKCGMCH), Berhampur, City hospital and a private clinic. This time, its approach has changed as currently, Ganjam has only two testing facilities - City Hospital and MKCGMCH.

Besides the inadequate testing facilities, delay in availability of test results too has emerged as a cause of concern. Sources said, test reports are made available in 48-72 hours time. Contacted, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said he will look into the problems in testing and delay in issuance of reports.
Meanwhile, the restrictions on ‘Danda Nacha’ remains only on paper. Orders restricting the number of participants of each troupe in the festival to 25 and social distancing among devotees are being flouted openly across the district. 

Adding to the worry, educational institutions are also reporting Covid cases. A lecturer of Anchalika Mahavidyalaya at Balipadar in Buguda block tested positive and was admitted to MKCG on Saturday. While the college was shut down for three days, Bhanjanagar Sub-Collector Rajendra Kumar Minz directed all its staff to undergo testing. Similarly, a teacher of Balipadar High School tested positive on Sunday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganjam
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp