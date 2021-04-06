After Speaker, Health Min warns of day curfew

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro warned of imposition of day curfew, Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das on Monday said that it cannot be ruled out completely in view of the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the State. The Minister told mediapersons that Odisha is witnessing rapid increase with cases being reported from railway stations, airport and a number of educational institutions.

“The State government is closely monitoring the situation and will take a decision on imposing day curfew if the need arises. As of now, the district collectors have been asked to impose night curfew if the positive cases continue to rise,” he added. Night curfew will be imposed in 10 districts, eight of which share borders with Chhattisgarh, from Monday.

The Minister said that official observers are now camping in the border areas to oversee the strict implementation of Covid-19 guidelines. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena had clarified on Sunday that there was no plan to impose day curfew and situation was under control.