April 30 deadline for property list submission of Odisha government employees

The State government on Monday extended the deadline for submission of property statement by all government employees to April 30.

Published: 06th April 2021

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Monday extended the deadline for submission of property statement by all government employees to April 30. The time extension was given following requests from different service associations.

"It has come to notice that a large number of officers could not submit the property statement by March 31 in view of their engagement in the Assembly (Budget session) and other technical impediments. In consideration of the requests of service associations and practical difficulties, the government allows extension of the timeline for submission of property statement online for the period from April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 and to April 30, 2021," said a circular of the General Administration department.

As per the Odisha Government Servants Conduct Rules-1959, all government servants are required to make a complete declaration of their assets, movable and immovable property and the value thereof as on December 31 every year on or before March 31 of the succeeding year.

The circular issued to secretaries, heads of departments, RDCs and collectors said officers concerned may be advised not to wait till the fag-end of the closing date and submit their property statement sufficiently ahead of the deadline.

