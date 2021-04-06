Civil Supplies office, coaching centre sealed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday sealed the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation office at Nayapalli after six of its employees tested positive for the virus. Happy Classes, a private coaching centre at Jaydev Vihar was also sealed for violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

The Civil Supplies office will remain closed for 48 hours for sanitisation of the premises and all employees have been asked to undergo RT-PCR tests. The enforcement squad members who also inspected the Silicon Institute of Technology campus, issued a notice to the management for breaching safety norms. A day before, BMC had sealed two floors of SBI main branch at Unit-I where seven employees tested positive.

With active caseload in the State Capital inching closer to the 500-mark, the BMC warned institutions and offices in the city to ensure strict implementation of Covid safety guidelines to avoid closure of the premises or having to pay fines.

Flying squads have been mobilized across three divisions of the city to conduct surprise checks and take action against the offices, organisations and educational institutions not adhering to safety protocol and violating social distancing norms.

In the last 24 hours, the number of active cases in the State Capital touched 487 after 75 persons tested positive for the virus. The new cases included eight infected persons from Nayapalli and seven from Khandagiri.

As many as 317 positive cases have been reported in the city between March 31 and April 5. However, only 80 infected persons have recovered during this period putting the infection and recovery ratio in this period at 4:1. Poor bed strength is also a matter of concern.BMC officials, however, said that the patient load has not increased as most Covid patients are undergoing treatment in home isolation.

