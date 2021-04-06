STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha government approves Rs 2,548 crore plan for integrated child development services

The principal components of adolescent girl care scheme include nutrition support at the rate of Rs 9.5 per girl for 300 days. 

Published: 06th April 2021

Mid-Day Meals

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Monday approved an annual programme implementation plan (APIP) of around Rs 2,548.37 crore for integrated child development services (ICDS) for 2021-22. This was approved in the State level empowered committee meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra.

As per the APIP, Rs 2,341.43 crore has been sanctioned for anganwadi services including supplementary nutrition and uniform medicine kits for children, Rs 7.42 crore for care of adolescent girls in the age group of 11-14 years and Rs 199.52 crore for Poshan programme. The principal components of adolescent girl care scheme include nutrition support at the rate of Rs 9.5 per girl for 300 days.

Besides, Rs 1.1 lakh per project is provided towards supply of iron folic acid supplement, health check-up and referral services, nutrition and health education, mainstreaming out of school girls to join formal schooling through bridge course, skill training, life skill education, home management, counselling/guidance on accessing public services.

The main activities under Poshan programme include IEC, behaviour change communication, incentives and awards for better performance, digitisation of registers maintained at anganwadi centres and tracking of real time information through mobile phones.

Principal Secretary of Women and Child Development Anu Garg said at present, four major programmes namely Sakshyam anganwadi services, supplementary nutrition, scheme for adolescent girls and Poshan are being implemented through 338 ICDS projects with fund sharing between State and Central government. 

Around 35.08 lakh children, 7.32 lakh pregnant and lactating women and 13,082 adolescent girls are being served through anganwadi centres, said Director (Social Welfare) Arabind Agrawal.

Emphasising the need to develop anganwadis to higher level through district specific plans, the Chief Secretary directed the department to ensure safe electricity, toilet, drinking water and ‘learning through playing’ facilities for the children.

Annual spending

  • Rs 2,341.43 crore for anganwadi services 

  • Rs 199.52 crore for Poshan programme

  • Rs 7.42 crore for care of adolescent girls 

  • 338 ICDS projects

