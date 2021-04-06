STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government sends SOS to Centre for supply of 15 lakh COVID vaccine doses immediately

Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra highlighted that Odisha has been saving vaccines as the wastage rate has been minus 0.5 per cent which is amongst the lowest in the country.

Published: 06th April 2021 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Monday sent an SOS to the Centre seeking immediate supply of adequate quantity of vaccines for ensuring smooth and unbroken inoculation drive.

Citing acute shortage of Covishield in the State that has been conducting over two lakh vaccinations a day, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) PK Mohapatra wrote to Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan calling for supply of at least 15 lakh doses immediately.  

The State at present has a stock of around 4.87 lakh doses of which 3.5 lakh doses are Covishield and remaining 1.37 lakh Covaxin.The Union Health Ministry has, however, assured to supply only 3.5 lakh doses by Tuesday.

"Though we had requested to ensure a minimum supply of 15 lakh doses of Covishield immediately in view of the surge in cases and impending heatwave, we have been assured only 3,49,130 doses on April 6 which will not be sufficient for two days," Mohapatra pointed out.

Mohapatra in his letter also highlighted that Odisha has been saving vaccines as the wastage rate has been minus 0.5 per cent which is amongst the lowest in the country. Earlier, responding to the request from the State government, the Union Health Secretary had made it clear that there will be no shortage of vaccines as the Centre is monitoring the usage and stock.

According to the Health department, a total 2,63,041 beneficiaries of different categories were administered vaccines at 1,472 session sites on Monday. A total  of 35,67,810 beneficiaries in the State have been inoculated so far.

The department has also revised the vaccination timing in the State in view of the heatwave conditions. Eligible beneficiaries can now get the jab from 8 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm. Mohapatra has directed collectors, municipal commissioners and CDMOs to make arrangements accordingly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covishield Odisha government COVID vaccine COVID19 Coronavirus Odisha COVID vaccine
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp