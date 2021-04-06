STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha's Berhampur runs out of COVID vaccine

Published: 06th April 2021 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

A closed COVID vaccination centre in Odisha's Berhampur

A closed COVID vaccination centre in Odisha's Berhampur. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: As if laxity in enforcement of guidelines and rampant flouting of norms were not enough, Berhampur appeared to have run out of vaccines on Monday. All eight vaccination centres including the City Hospital and MKCG Medical College and Hospital remained closed after stock was exhausted. 

Health officials said vaccine stock is expected to be replenished at the centres by Wednesday. However, unfazed by the crisis, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said despite scarcity, the district is on top in terms of vaccination.

Meanwhile, district administration curtailed number of persons allowed to participate in marriage ceremonies to 100. People were asked to serve packaged food to guests at weddings. 

This apart, the ritual of tonsuring children’s heads has been banned at the Tara Tarini temple. Despite the measures, huge congregations during Danda Yatra and Budhi Thakurani Yatra remain a matter of concern.
The district reported 8 new cases on the day. 

