STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

With spike in COVID-19 cases, Odisha government rushes doctors to affected districts

As the cases surged in border districts, the administration intensified surveillance and screening of people coming from the neighbouring state at all the entry points.

Published: 06th April 2021 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country.

A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Monday reported 571 new cases, the highest spike in the last four months, as the second wave becomes more marked in the State by each passing day. 

With the surge most prominent in the districts bordering Chhattisgarh, the State rushed 36 specialists to four worst-affected districts - Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Nuapada for augmenting healthcare system. The doctors from SCB and MKCG medical colleges have been asked to immediately join duty.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) PK Mohapatra said districts have been directed to open separate fever clinics in all health facilities depending on the SARI/ILI caseload and deploy rapid response teams in all blocks to ensure treatment and referral as per protocol to minimise death rate.

"They have also been asked to activate district control room with team of AYUSH doctors to monitor patients and ensure that the ambulance system is ready for shifting of critical patients. Some of the districts have already reopened the dedicated COVID hospitals as per the direction keeping in view the rising infections," he added.

New cases in the State have grown by a whopping 5,610 per cent (pc) in the last one month as the daily caseload was only 10 on March 4. Of the fresh cases, 337 were in quarantine and 236 local contacts. The new cases rose by 21 per cent from the previous day’s count of 471 infections.

The test positivity rate (TPR) also soared to two pc from 0.5 pc in a fortnight.Khurda district recorded the highest 96 fresh cases followed by Sundargarh (80), Nuapada (60), Bargarh (43), Jharsuguda (39), Angul (32), Cuttack (28), Kalahandi (24) and Balangir (20).

Apart from Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Angul, bulk of the new infections has been detected from six districts bordering Chhattisgarh, the epicenter of coronavirus resurgence. Sundargarh, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Kalahandi and Balangir accounted for nearly 47 per cent of the daily caseload.

As the cases surged in border districts, the administration intensified surveillance and screening of people coming from the neighbouring state at all the entry points.

Ganjam district administration on Monday issued additional guidelines revising the cap on the number of guests at marriage ceremonies from 200 to 100 and ordered that the hosts will have to provide packaged food instead of organising community feast at such events.

The 571 new cases took the tally to 3,43,268 of which 3,38,150 have recovered and 1,922 succumbed. The active cases stand at 3,143. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Odisha government doctors Odisha COVID hotspots
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp