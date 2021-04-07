2 deaths after jab in Nabarangpur, probe underway  

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Health department is investigating into death of two persons following vaccination in Nabarangpur district. A 40-year-old Kamal Harijan of Chingdabhata village under Hatvarandi in Raigarh block died on Monday night. Family members said he had received the jab at Timonpur panchayat office at around 4 pm. After vaccination, he was stable too. However, at around 10 pm, he complained of uneasiness and his health deteriorated.

Worried family members rushed him to Raigarh community health centre (CHC) but doctors declared him dead. Harijan’s body was shifted to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLNMCH) in Koraput for autopsy.

Medical officer of Hatvarandi primary health centre Dr Satya Ranjan Sahu termed the allegation of the death caused by Covid-19 vaccine as baseless. “Harijan’s wife was also vaccinated along with him at the same place. She is doing fine. The deceased’s body has been sent to the Forensic Medicine and Toxicology department of SLNMCH to ascertain the cause of the death,” he added.

Similarly on Sunday, an elderly person died in Papadahandi block. Sixty-six year Tankadhar Bisoi of Sundhiguda village was vaccinated on Saturday and the next day, he complained of fever and abdominal pain. Family members alleged that Bisoi was in sound health before vaccination.

Health officials have launched a probe into the deaths. Chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Nabarangpur Dr Sobharani Misra said, “People who have received the vaccine shots are doing well. The health department is looking into why the duo’s health deteriorated after vaccination. The exact cause will be known after receiving the postmortem report.”