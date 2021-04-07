AC first-aid centre, special vaccination booth near Puri Jagannath temple soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has decided to set up a temporary first-aid centre in an air-conditioned container near Srimandir to attend to medical emergencies of devotees and servitors.

A decision to this effect has been taken by SJTA Chief Administrator Dr Krishan Kumar during a meeting recently.

The first-aid centre, developed by the Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation, will come up at the place of the police aid post near Srimandir and function from Mahabishuba Sankranti (April 14).

It will be manned by adequate medical staff and stocked with sufficient medical supplies with the help of Puri district administration and district headquarters hospital.

The SJTA has decided to engage volunteers (paramedical staff) for the centre who will be deployed in two shifts and help in the shifting of emergency cases to the DHH.

Two ambulances will also be made available at the centre for shifting patients to DHH during an emergency.

Temporary first-aid centre in an air-conditioned container. (Photo | Express)

Both SJTA and the CDMO will appoint one nodal officer each for the smooth functioning of the first-aid centre, said the Chief Administrator.

Apart from the first-aid centre, the Puri district administration will also set up a special centre for vaccination of all the sevayats (servitors) of the Srimandir. The SJTA will extend all support to the administration in this regard.

The district administration and CDMO will also organise special programmes and events to raise awareness among servitors about vaccination and precautions against Covid-19 to check spread of the infection, informed officials.