Economic blockade to protest closure of TTPS

TALCHER: Members of Thermal Bachao Action Committee led by Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo on Tuesday resorted to a four-hour economic blockade here to protest the closure of Talcher Thermal Power Station (TTPS).

Coal transportation from Talcher Coalfields was disrupted due to the blockade which was staged from 6 am to 10 am. Hundreds of agitators blocked roads and rail routes at six points, disrupting coal supply to NTPC’s Kaniha plant and Nalco’s power plant in Angul district.

Sahoo said the blockade was a success as people from all walks of life supported it. “I thank people for their cooperation. The blockade was meant to express our resentment against the closure of TTPS by the Central government. There will be more such protests in future,” he said.

The committee has called for Talcher Bandh on April 8. Interestingly, while Sahoo is spearheading the protests at Talcher over the closure of TTPS, the BJD’s district unit has called for Angul bandh on April 7 over the issue. The MP was reportedly not invited to a press conference organised by the party on Monday where three BJD MLAs were present.