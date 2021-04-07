STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Govt revises quarantine policy for vaccinated health workers

Meanwhile, the State government rushed 34 more specialist doctors to six more districts which have been witnessing a spurt in new infections.

Published: 07th April 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS the Covid-19 situation continued to remain grim in Odisha, the State government on Tuesday revised its earlier guidelines on 15-day quarantine of healthcare providers deployed at the Covid hospitals.There is now no need of quarantine for the fully vaccinated (two weeks after second dose) healthcare workers engaged in treatment of patients. Earlier, they were being quarantined after a 15-day duty stint.

The Health and Family Welfare department has directed all CDMOs and superintendent of medical colleges and hospitals to do the manpower planning accordingly so that the staff can work with usual day off as per rules.

“The district health authorities have been asked to follow infection control guidelines scrupulously in the Covid facilities. If any service provider during duty develops symptoms, he/she will be immediately isolated and tested,” said Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra.       

The State recorded 588 new cases from 27 in the last 24 hours pushing the active cases to 3,465. While Khurda district reported over 100 cases for the first time this year, the test positivity rate soared to 2.35 pc from two pc a day before.

Eight districts bordering Chhattisgarh accounted for 43 per cent (pc) of the daily caseload as the infection spread in the rural pockets. The State government has imposed night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am in 10 border districts from Monday.

Health Minister Naba Kishore Das asked health officials to visit Dimirimunda panchayat in Sambalpur district and initiate immediate containment measures after 38 villagers tested positive in the last three days.

Meanwhile, the State government rushed 34 more specialist doctors to six more districts which have been witnessing a spurt in new infections. The doctors from SCB MCH and VIMSAR have been deployed at Sundargarh, Balangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Koraput and Puri. On Monday, 36 specialists were sent to four worst hit districts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp