Vax centres running out of stock in Odisha's Dhenkanal district

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Vaccination centres in Dhenkanal district are fast running out of stock. On Tuesday, people had to return disappointed from Baladiabandh urban primary health centre as the vaccine stock was exhausted by 3 pm. As many as 130 people were vaccinated at the facility till noon. While a few vials are left at Beltikri community health centre, only 100 people can be vaccinated with the available stock at Bhapur hospital.

Covishield vaccines are being administered at 26 centres in the district. The number of people getting the jab had gone up to 9,000 in the district but the figures are likely to fall from Wednesday due to shortage of stock, said Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera. Higher officials have been apprised of the matter, the Collector added.