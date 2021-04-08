STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

147 new infections in Sundargarh

Sundargarh district reported 147 new Covid-19 cases, the highest in Odisha on Wednesday. The district’s tally now stands at 16,706 Covid cases of which 635 are active.

Published: 08th April 2021 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Barricades

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Sundargarh district reported 147 new Covid-19 cases, the highest in Odisha on Wednesday. The district’s tally now stands at 16,706 Covid cases of which 635 are active. Till March 31, the daily positive case count in Sundargarh remained below 31. However, closure of most of the dedicated Covid-19 facilities and lackadaisical attitude of the administration besides violation of safety norms by people contributed to another surge in infections.

In Bandega village of Balishankara block, 50 people tested positive after attending a wedding on March 14. Sarpanch Laxmipriya Lakra attributed the virus spread to the band party group from Nagpur, Maharashtra that had performed at the ceremony. 

“Bandega with 24 cases and adjoining Murkia village with 10 cases have been declared as containment zones since April 4 and are being closely monitored,” said chief district medical officer Dr SK Mishra. 
Meanwhile, enforcement has been intensified in Rourkela which contributes around 65-70 per cent cases of the district. In Rourkela, night curfew is in place since April 5.

On Tuesday, a meeting under the chairmanship of ADM Aboli Sunil Naravane was held to discuss about enforcement activities and augmentation of testing and treatment facilities.  Naravane visited VSS market complex at Chhend Colony and other busy areas to take stock of the Covid-19 enforcement and warned people against violations. Licenses of shopkeepers and business establishments would be cancelled for disobedience, she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp