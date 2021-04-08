CM felicitates star cyclist Swasti

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday felicitated national record holder and Odisha’s cycling sensation Swasti Singh for her outstanding achievements in cycling. A rising star in sports, Swasti clinched two gold and one silver medals in cycling at Khelo India Youth Games 2020, Guwahati.

Recently, she won gold in the 3000 mtr individual pursuit category setting a new national record of 4:05:547 seconds and another gold medal in the 60 km Road Mass Start at the 25th National Road Cycling Championship held in Navi Mumbai. At the 72nd National Track Cycling Championship held at Osmania University, Hyderabad, Swasti bagged a silver medal each in the 10-km Scratch Race and 20-km Point Race.

Congratulating Swasti, the Chief Minister said, “Her achievement is an inspiration for many young and aspiring cyclists of our country, especially women, who will emulate her path of strive and success. We are immensely proud of her. She has the potential to rise to be one of the cycling superstars.” The Chief Minister handed over a cheque of `2 lakh to Swasti for her achievements. Swasti is currently taking training at the National Cycling Academy, New Delhi.