Now pay court fees online

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Payment of court fees in the High Court and district courts can now be made online. According to a notification issued by Registrar General Chittaranjan Dash, the e-Payment of court fees can be made by visiting the portal http://payecourts or http://www.shcilestamp.com.

Chief Justice S Muralidhar inaugurated the online payment facility in the High Court and district courts on Monday along with e-Filing portal in 244 Court establishments across the State and video conferencing cabins in all 13 districts. The Chief Justice also inaugurated a facilitation centre that has been set up on the High Court premises for assistance of lawyers and litigants in making e-Payments.

While inaugurating these e-services, the Chief Justice expressed hope that they would heighten the efficiency of the State’s judicial system. The facility of online payment of Court fees would be extended to Taluka Courts in the coming months.

On e-Filing, the Chief Justice clarified that the system of hard copy filing shall continue till such time all stakeholders in the District judiciary get acquainted with the paperless and digital methods of e-filing.