Odisha suspends physical teaching for Class 9, 11

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE Odisha government on Wednesday announced suspension of physical classes for students of Classes IX and XI of all government, aided and private schools in the State from April 8.As the State is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, teaching in physical mode for both the classes has been suspended till April 30, said School and Mass Education secretary Satyabrata Sahu.

Students of these two classes residing in hostels have been asked to vacate them and return home immediately. If required, schools may take up online classes, Sahu informed.The government, however, has allowed physical classes to continue for students of Class X and XII till April 25 in view of their board and council examinations. The classes will be conducted with all safety measures in place. The district education officers and other field functionaries of the department have been asked to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour, social distancing and mandatory use of masks in campuses.

Meanwhile, in view of rising infection count in the State Capital, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation also issued directions to all the higher secondary schools, colleges and universities to ask students, who have already appeared their exams, to vacate hostels.Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said students who have no exams will have to vacate the hostels immediately, while students who are due to appear the exams, will have to leave hostels soon after completion of their examination schedule.

The college and university authorities have been asked to ensure all precautionary measures in the hostel campuses and provide single room to each student, if possible, to ensure adequate social distancing. They will be responsible for enforcement of Covid protocols in hostels and campuses and well being of their students, the BMC Commissioner said.

