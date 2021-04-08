Pradhan to campaign in Pipili on April 13

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan will campaign in Pipili constituency for his party candidate Ashrit Pattnayak on April 13.State BJP state general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan told mediapersons that the Union Minister will participate in a rally and address public meetings at several places of the constituency. Some Central leaders of the party will also join the campaign soon.He further said the BJP will begin the zonal rally in Pipili and Delang blocks from Thursday.

Prior to the visit of Dharmendra, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra had visited Pipili on Monday and campaigned for his party candidate at Jashuapur and Birapurushottampur village.Meanwhile, a delegation of the BJP led by former minister Manmohan Samal met the Chief Electoral Officer and registered a complaint against the ruling BJD for allegedly distributing money under police protection to influence the voters.

The BJP further complained that a vehicle carrying money and campaign materials of the BJD met an accident at Vajpayee Chowk near Hatasahi under Pipili constituency. The party submitted photographs of the vehicle, and the bag carrying money as documentary evidences and sought appropriate action against those responsible.