STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Pradhan to campaign in Pipili on April 13

The BJP further complained that a vehicle carrying money and campaign materials of the BJD met an accident at Vajpayee Chowk near Hatasahi under Pipili constituency.

Published: 08th April 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan will campaign in Pipili constituency for his party candidate Ashrit Pattnayak on April 13.State BJP state general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan told mediapersons that the Union Minister will participate in a rally and address public meetings at several places of the constituency. Some Central leaders of the party will also join the campaign soon.He further said the BJP will begin the zonal rally in Pipili and Delang blocks from Thursday.

Prior to the visit of Dharmendra, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra had visited Pipili on Monday and campaigned for his party candidate at Jashuapur and Birapurushottampur village.Meanwhile, a delegation of the BJP led by former minister Manmohan Samal met the Chief Electoral Officer and registered a complaint against the ruling BJD for allegedly distributing money under police protection to influence the voters.

The BJP further complained that a vehicle carrying money and campaign materials of the BJD met an accident at Vajpayee Chowk near Hatasahi under Pipili constituency. The party submitted photographs of the vehicle, and the bag carrying money as documentary evidences and sought appropriate action against those responsible.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp