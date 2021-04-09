STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Daily cases surge past 1,000 in Odisha, up by 46% in 24 hours

The daily caseload breached the 1,000-mark for the first time this year. Of the fresh cases spread across 28 districts, 755 were in quarantine and 527 local infections.

Published: 09th April 2021 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The number of new Covid-19 cases in Odisha surged past the 1,000-mark on Tuesday, with the state reporting 1,282 cases of viral infections.

The infections rose by 46% over the previous day's count of 879 cases.

The daily caseload breached the 1,000-mark for the first time this year. Of the fresh cases spread across 28 districts, 755 were in quarantine and 527 local infections. The local transmission also saw a rise of 46% and the addition of 166 cases in a day.

The test positivity rate (TPR) shot up to 4.4% from 2.83% a day before. The state had conducted 29,081 tests during the period taking the total number of tests to over 93 lakh.

Three districts crossed a three-digit figure with Sundargarh registering maximum of 224 cases, followed by Khurda (192) and Kalahandi (108). Among other districts, 84 cases were detected in Bargarh, 82 each in Nuapada and Sambalpur, 63 in Cuttack, 52 in Mayurbhanj, 49 in Angul, 45 in Balangir, 36 in Jharsuguda, 32 in Ganjam, 28 in Puri, 27 in Nabarangpur, 26 Jajpur and 24 in Bhadrak.

ALSO READ | 9,400 people fined for violating Covid norms in Odisha

Seven districts bordering Chhattisgarh recorded 569 cases accounting for around 44% of the daily caseload. Since the border districts emerged as hotspots, the Odisha government suspended all public transport from the state and vice versa till April 30.

People coming to Odisha from any parts of the country or outside by any means of transportation will have to produce a Covid-19 negative report or fully vaccination certificate from April 12 or else they will have to undergo a seven-day home or institutional quarantine.

Districts have been directed to set up and operationalise temporary medical centres/Covid care centres in clusters as per requirement for extending institutional quarantine facilities to returnees.

Meanwhile, two healthcare workers, including a lady doctor of Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar tested positive for Covid-19 in the last two days.

Director of Capital Hospital Dr Laxmidhar Sahoo said contact tracing was done as per the protocol and those who had come in contact with them have tested negative. "The two found positive were vaccinated earlier. Their samples have been sent to the Regional Medical Research Centre for RT-PCR test once again," he said.

With the new cases, the tally soared to 3,46,808, of which 3,38,890 have recovered. One more Covid patient succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 1924. The active cases climbed to 5,941.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Covid cases Odisha tally second Covid wave daily infections
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp