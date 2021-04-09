STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

EOW arrests man for cheating Karnataka native of  Rs 4.8 crore  

Alaga lured the complainant to invest in the black granite business run by his firm - AM Sankar Granite Industry - at Borigumma in Koraput district to get high returns.

Published: 09th April 2021 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch on Thursday arrested Alaga Muthu Sankar from Jeypore in Koraput for allegedly cheating a Karnataka native to the tune of Rs 4.8 crore. One Jagannath Rao Doddamani had lodged a complaint with the EOW alleging that Alaga, who is a native of Kerala, and his associates had swindled his money. Jagannath is working as a senior research staff in Samsung Electronics in South Korea.

In 2017, he came across an online advertisement on a website, www.expatriates.com, which was floated by one AM Raghunath for investing in a movie ‘Shankara Puram’. Interested in investing in the film project, he contacted AM Raghunath, who in course of discussion offered him the proposal of investing in a granite business in Odisha. AM Raghunath then introduced the complainant with his brother Alaga. 

Alaga lured the complainant to invest in the black granite business run by his firm - AM Sankar Granite Industry - at Borigumma in Koraput district to get high returns. The complainant invested the money in a phased manner till October, 2020 towards the process of applying, granting/ investing in several mines of decorative stones, coal and iron ores. However, Jagannath was not able to obtain any licence or receive his money back from Alaga.

The accused had prepared a series of fake letters issued in the name of the State and the Union governments pertaining to the Steel and Mines, Forest and others departments. “A case was registered under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120B of IPC in February this year. Alaga was produced before a court in Bhubaneswar on Thursday,” said an EOW officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp