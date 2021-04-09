EOW arrests man for cheating Karnataka native of  Rs 4.8 crore  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch on Thursday arrested Alaga Muthu Sankar from Jeypore in Koraput for allegedly cheating a Karnataka native to the tune of Rs 4.8 crore. One Jagannath Rao Doddamani had lodged a complaint with the EOW alleging that Alaga, who is a native of Kerala, and his associates had swindled his money. Jagannath is working as a senior research staff in Samsung Electronics in South Korea.

In 2017, he came across an online advertisement on a website, www.expatriates.com, which was floated by one AM Raghunath for investing in a movie ‘Shankara Puram’. Interested in investing in the film project, he contacted AM Raghunath, who in course of discussion offered him the proposal of investing in a granite business in Odisha. AM Raghunath then introduced the complainant with his brother Alaga.

Alaga lured the complainant to invest in the black granite business run by his firm - AM Sankar Granite Industry - at Borigumma in Koraput district to get high returns. The complainant invested the money in a phased manner till October, 2020 towards the process of applying, granting/ investing in several mines of decorative stones, coal and iron ores. However, Jagannath was not able to obtain any licence or receive his money back from Alaga.

The accused had prepared a series of fake letters issued in the name of the State and the Union governments pertaining to the Steel and Mines, Forest and others departments. “A case was registered under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120B of IPC in February this year. Alaga was produced before a court in Bhubaneswar on Thursday,” said an EOW officer.