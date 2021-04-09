HC dismisses review petition of Lokayukta

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has dismissed the State Lokayukta’s petition seeking review of the quashing of the order directing the Director of Vigilance to conduct the preliminary inquiry into alleged disproportionate assets of Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy.

The Lokayukta had issued the direction in response to a complaint DSP (Vigilance) Ranjan Kumar Das had filed in pursuant to a secret inquiry by the anti-corruption agency. While issuing the direction on December 11, 2020, the Lokayukta had observed that the complaint prima facie reveals that Panigrahy has amassed assets disproportionate to his known source of income by resorting to corrupt practices.

When Panigrahy challenged its legality, the High Court set aside the Lokayukta’s direction on February 3 and directed that the preliminary investigation against Panigrahy will be conducted by the inquiry wing of the Lokayukta. Lokayukta’s review petition came up on Monday.

Taking note of the submissions from parties concerned, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray said, “We are of the considered view that no ground is made out for review. The review petition is accordingly dismissed”. The dismissal of the review petition assumes significance as the Lokayukta will have to now pro