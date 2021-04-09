No admin vigil on migrants returning to Cuttack dist

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The fear of a lockdown following the Covid-19 resurgence has forced many migrant families to head back to their homes in Cuttack. But lack of monitoring on their arrival by the district administration has raised serious concerns.

A 35-year-old man of Dikhitpada under Asureswar gram panchayat who worked in an industry in Raipur, returned to his village a few days back. After reaching home, he fell ill and underwent Covid test on April 5 at Nischintakoili CHC where he was found to be positive. Although the patient has been admitted to SCB MCH Covid Care Centre, the Cuttack administration is yet to initiate steps to trace his contacts and isolate them.

After waiting for administrative intervention for two days, his family members underwent Covid test at the Nischintakoili CHC on Thursday. Villagers have expressed discontentment over inaction of the local health administration towards taking necessary precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus as the infected person is said to have come in contact with more than 50 persons including his family members.

While Nischintakoili BDO Karnadev Samaddar said that he was unaware of the case, Asureswar Sarpanch Maheswar Barik said he has requested local fire fighters to sanitise the house and the nearby localities.

This is not an isolated case. Many migrants who had returned to their respective works places in other states after the first wave of Covid-19, have started coming back. But the district administration is yet to monitor them.

A social worker said the district administration should chalk out strategies to monitor the migrants returning home by involving the village committees, local ASHA and anganwadi workers like it did last year. Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said that he had already instructed sarpanchs to keep a close watch on movement of migrants at gram panchayat level by involving local ward members, ASHA and anganwadi workers.

Police seek community support in city

Cuttack: The Commissionerate Police has sought the help of local committees to fight against Covid-19 effectively in the city. Members of different committees would help authorities increase community engagement, bridge trust deficit and create awareness in the long drawn battle against Covid. Convening a meeting of the presidents and secretaries of Sahi Committees, Bazaar Committees and two Shanti Committees, DCP Prateek Singh and Additional DCP Trinath Mishra urged them to help police in carrying out enforcement against Covid norm violations in the city. Beside creating awareness, the members have been requested to ensure people of their localities to adhere to Covid safety protocols.