Orissa High Court upholds lower court order on compensation

The Orissa High Court has upheld the lower court orders directing for payment of compensation of Rs 5 lakh to kin of an electrocution victim at Puri. 

Published: 09th April 2021 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 11:03 AM

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has upheld the lower court orders directing for payment of compensation of Rs 5 lakh to kin of an electrocution victim at Puri. According to case records, a live overhead electric wire suddenly got detached from the poles and touched Braja Kishore when he was returning home near Ram Mandir in Puri on April 28, 2004.

He succumbed to electric shock. In the case, the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division), Puri had directed for payment of `5 lakh compensation to Braja Kishore’s widow and daughter in February 2016. The Court of District Judge, Puri also confirmed it in the same month. Puri Division of CESCO had challenged the order in High Court in 2019. 

Dismissing the appeal, Justice Debabrata Dash said, “Principle of law has been settled that a person undertaking an activity involving hazardous or risky exposure to human life is liable under law of torts to compensate for the injury suffered by any other person, irrespective of any negligence or carelessness on the part of the managers of such undertakings.”

“This Court does not find any such reason or justification to differ with the view taken by the courts that the death of Braja Kishore was on account of negligence. So far as the determination of compensation is concerned, the approach is found to be sound,” he ruled. 

