PM Modi to release Hindi version of ‘Odisha Itihaas’ by HK Mahtab today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the Hindi translation of the book ‘Odisha Itihaas’ written by Utkal Keshari Harekrushna Mahtab on Friday in New Delhi. The book, available in Odia and English so far, has been translated into Hindi by Shankarlal Purohit. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJD MP from Cuttack Bhartruhari Mahtab will also be present on the occasion.

The event marking the release of the Hindi version has been organised by Harekrushna Mahtab Foundation. “Utkal Keshari Harekrushna Mahtab is remembered for his great contributions to Odisha’s progress and India’s freedom struggle. He was passionate about Odisha’s culture. It’s an honour to release the Hindi version of ‘Odisha Itihaas’ tomorrow, 9th April,” the PM tweeted.

A noted freedom fighter, Harekrushna Mahtab served as Chief Minister of Odisha from 1946 to 1950 and from 1956 to 1961. He wrote the book ‘Odisha Itihaas’ in Ahmednagar Fort Jail, where he was imprisoned for more than two years during 1942-1945.