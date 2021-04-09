Police start football training for children

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Under its community policing initiative, the Sundargarh Police District (SPD) has launched a year-long football training programme for children between six and 16 years of age, mostly belonging to vulnerable segments.

Shifting focus from hockey, which is a popular game in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district, the SPD chose to train the children in soccer with the objectives of building good rapport with the local communities, tap hidden talents and help children stay protected from drug abuse and other criminal activities.

Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath said in the first phase, 200 children from different backgrounds have been targeted to be trained. She said due to surrounding and peer pressure, children are unknowingly driven into drug abuse or juvenile delinquency. “A sport like football can engage children in physical activities and inculcate discipline and leadership in them”, she said.

The SP said training will be provided by experienced coaches of Ardor Football Academy (AFA) which is certified by Manchester United as grassroots soccer coaches. Plans are also being made to take care of their dietary and logistical needs.

The programme was launched recently by DIG of Police (Western Range) Kabita Jalan at the Reserve Police Line ground of Sundargarh town. An exhibition match was held between local teams and slum children of Saliasahi, Bhubaneswar, who are being trained by the AFA.