SJTA to test servitors again  

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has decided to conduct RT-PCR test of servitors from Friday.

Published: 09th April 2021 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PURI: Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has decided to conduct RT-PCR test of servitors from Friday. This will be the sixth round of Covid tests for Srimandir servitors. 

All the servitors along with their family members would be tested at the nearby Hindi High School from Friday. This apart, homeopathy medicine would be provided to the temple priests to boost their immunity from April 12 to 15. Health workers would visit the families of servitors to collect data on their travel history. 

Meanwhile, vaccination of servitors aged above 45 years is underway. Sources said around 40 per cent of the servitors have received the jab so far. As a preemptive measure, the district administration has also stopped the weekly ‘Badadanda Seba’ to prevent public gathering in view of the soaring Covid cases.

