STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Stone age tool find hints at early human settlements in Bargarh

This apart, the phytolith analysis of soil samples have revealed shift in vegetation pattern from woodland to savanna between the two periods of human occupation at the site. 

Published: 09th April 2021 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

The excavated artefacts from Bargarh

By Mayank Bhusan Pani
Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  In a major discovery, researchers from the Sambalpur University’s History department have unearthed tools and artefacts dating back to the middle and late stone age period on the southern fringes of Debrigarh hill range, around four km from Bhatli township and two km from Torajunga in Bargarh district.

The excavated artefacts from Bargarh

The excavations point to the existence of early Homo Sapiens in the region during the middle palaeolithic (middle stone age) and upper palaeolithic (late stone age) period about 65,000 to 25,000 years back.
The artefacts include red ochre saddle querns and pestles from the middle stone age and late stone age respectively.

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, department Professor Pradeep Kumar Behera said,” The excavated items were scientifically examined by Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences in Lucknow and Phytolith Research Institute in Pune and subjected to optically stimulated luminescence (OSL) technique to date them. Excavated soil samples were also tested to determine contemporary vegetation pattern of the area”. Prof Behera said the OSL date of the artefacts from middle stone age is determined as 65.6 (±4.1) thousand years and those from  late stone age period is determined as 25.8 (±1.6) thousand years. 

This apart, the phytolith analysis of soil samples have revealed shift in vegetation pattern from woodland to savanna between the two periods of human occupation at the site.  “It is very interesting that the saddle querns recovered are of ground red ochre (iron oxide). However, there was no deposit of red ochre there. The nearest place to the site, where red ochre deposit is found, is 80 km away towards north of Barapahad.

Hence, the discovery of the saddle quern indicates existence of a long distance trade network and developed cognitive abilities of humans who had settled at Torajunga site,” he added.  A team of postgraduate history and archaeology students under leadership of Prof Behera, coordinator Dr. Neena Thakur, curator of NK Sahu Museum, Kshirasindhu Barik and research scholars have been exploring and carrying out excavations in the upland areas of Bargarh since 2015. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bargarh
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp