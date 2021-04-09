Talcher shuts down over TTPS issue

By Express News Service

TALCHER: Normal life was hit for the second consecutive day in Talcher following the dawn to dusk bandh called against closure of Talcher Thermal power station (TTPS) by Thermal Bachao Action Committee led by BJD MP Mahesh Sahu on Thursday.

Markets, educational institutions and government offices were closed down and no vehicles plied on the roads. However, the bandh had no impact on industrial production and except the coal mines, the industries functioned normally. All eight coal mines in Talcher were stopped by the protesters since morning and as per an estimate, there was a loss of 1 lakh tonne of coal. Coal dispatch was also hit.

Colliery police detained 33 activists of the committee and released them later on personal bond.

Sahu demanded that the TTPS should be opened immediately, failing which the committee would intensify its agitation. The district unit of BJD had also observed bandh on Wednesday over the demand.