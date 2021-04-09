Vax drive hit by shortage of doses in Sundargarh  

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The immunisation drive in Sundargarh suffered a major blow on Thursday after almost 90 per cent vaccination centres shut down due to a shortage of Covid-19 vaccine across the district. Vaccine seekers were left in the lurch as the immunisation centres were closed without prior intimation. Though around 23,000 fresh doses reached the district on the day, the new stock is inadequate to meet the local demand and will only last for a couple of days.

An official associated with the immunisation drive said vaccination is being carried out at 71 centres in the district with around 10,000 doses being administered daily. After arrival of the fresh stock, the doses were distributed among the vaccination centres. However, the present stock is expected to last for two days and a delay in arrival of more doses would lead to disruption again, he added.

Sources said except some rural vaccination centres at Kundukela of Majhapada, Laing, Bonai and a few others, vaccination was hit due to the shortage. In Rourkela, the drive was completely paralysed in absence of Covid-19 doses on the day. Vaccine beneficiaries complained of harassment at the centres due to shortage of doses. A teacher requesting anonymity said he first turned up at Ahuti Bhawan vaccination centre at Chhend Colony but had to return as there were no doses.

On reaching RGH, he found a poster at the centre stating that vaccination would not be done due to shortage. The vaccine helpline number also did not work, he alleged. Confirming that the vaccination drive was disrupted, authorised medical officer for Covid-19 and additional director of Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) Dr Kabi Satpathy said the RGH was administering around 300 doses daily. Besides, 1,700-1,800 doses were given at six other government centres at Rourkela per day.

The seven private centres at Rourkela were separately administering 200-300 doses. “Two more private vaccination centres are ready and depending on the availability of vaccines, we would speed up the inoculation drive,” Satpathy added. Rourkela ADM Aboli Sunil Naravane said the vaccination drive would resume from Friday.

Ganjam expedites vaccination

Berhampur: After facing vaccine shortage for the last three days, Ganjam administration expedited the immunisation drive after receiving fresh stock of doses. The drive was carried out at nine centres and 7,987 persons received the jab. The district has set a target to vaccinate 9,75,607 persons and so far, 3,16,892 have been inoculated. Meanwhile, Ganjam reported 31 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Currently, 86 cases are active in the district.