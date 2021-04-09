STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Vax may halt from Saturday, CM Naveen Patnaik seeks 10 days’ stock from Centre

Raising the issue of acute vaccine shortage during the PM’s meeting with all chief ministers, Naveen said supply issues are set to cripple the inoculation drive in the State.

Published: 09th April 2021 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : With Odisha staring at a situation where Covid-19 vaccinations may come to a halt from Saturday onwards if the Centre did not supply adequate doses immediately, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure at least 10 days’ stock for the State. Raising the issue of acute vaccine shortage during the PM’s meeting with all chief ministers, Naveen said supply issues are set to cripple the inoculation drive in the State.

“Odisha has been doing well in the vaccination programme, having one of the lowest wastage in the country with efficient system of administering the vaccine to eligible persons. But, the State has not been able to ramp up the vaccination due to supply issues ,” the Chief Minister said. He said that Odisha is at present vaccinating 2.5 lakh persons per day and has the capability to increase it further. 

He also demanded that at least Rs 300 crore be released to Odisha for Covid management in 2021-22 to tackle the second wave. During 2020-21, Odisha had requested  for Rs 400 crore under Emergency Covid Response Plan (ECRP), but received only Rs 146 crore.

He, however, thanked the Centre for allowing states to spend up to 50 percent of the annual allocation under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for Covid-related activities during 2020-21 and requested that the same should be continued in 2021-22 as well.   The Chief Minister said Odisha has reactivated its system to tackle the new rise in Covid-19 cases especially in districts bordering some states with high incidence of the virus.

“The entire country has to put up a united front against this pandemic and we will continue to provide all support in this fight,” he added. Earlier, State Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das told mediapersons that the government had written to the Centre on Wednesday for the supply of 25 lakh doses of vaccines. “Odisha requires 2.5 lakh doses of vaccines every day. If the vaccines do not reach the State by this evening, all session sites will be closed from Saturday,” he alerted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Covid-19 vaccinations Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp