11 students of SUIIT test positive for COVID

Published: 10th April 2021 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Sambalpur University

Sambalpur University (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  The Covid-19 infections continue to spread in the district as 11 students of Sambalpur University Institute of Information and Technology (SUIIT) tested positive on Friday. The institute had notified the resumption of classes of first year students from March 25 following which new students started coming to the hostels.

A few days later, one of the students, who had come from Bhubaneswar, fell ill and was asked to return home. Recently, the SUIIT authorities came to know that he had tested positive for Covid-19 following which other students who had come in contact with him were traced and tested.

SUIIT director Nihar Ranjan Satpathy said, “On April 5, we were informed that the student who fell ill was infected by Covid-19. We carried out his contact tracing. Samples of all the students who had come in contact with him were sent for test in the last three days and 11 of them were found positive.”

Satpathy said the authorities have put in place necessary arrangements to prevent further spread of the virus. While most of the students have been sent home and advised isolation, four are in quarantine in the institute hostel. “We have already provided them with medicines and oxymeters and are closely monitoring their health condition,” he added. The authorities have also sanitised the common areas and hostels of the institute.
 

