‘Carry On Ms Caretaker’ novel released in city

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : ‘Carry On Ms Caretaker’, a novel authored by academician and translator Lipipuspa Nayak, was released here on Thursday. This is the first novel Nayak has penned.

Releasing the book, Prof Shantanu Acharya praised it for representing the Indian ethos and urged the future generations to emulate it.

Prof Asim Padhi of department of English in Utkal University also spoke on the book highlighting the feminist preoccupation that is in distinct contrast with the feminist literature available currently.

‘Bharitya Katha O Kahani ‘, a collection of Hindi short stories translated in Odia, was also released at the event. Banoj Tripathy of Pakshighara Prakashani hailed the book for its quality of translation. The event was attended by a number of literature lovers, writers and poets.