CM Naveen Patnaik approves rehab plan for Samaleswari project

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Rs 1 lakh will be paid to the displaced families immediately for transport and other expenses.

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday approved special rehabilitation and resettlement package for persons to be displaced by the implementation of the Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economic Initiative project at Sambalpur.

As per the package, private land will be acquired directly and compensation under Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency of Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 will be paid to persons who built houses on these lands.

There will be provision of land in exchange of land for priests of the Samaleswari temple. If the land provided to a priest will be less than the market rate of the land from which he has been displaced, the differential amount will be paid in cash. Besides, the priests will be paid a resettlement package of  Rs 20 lakh or the price of the house, whichever will be higher.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Rs 1 lakh will be paid to the displaced families immediately for transport and other expenses. Each family will also be paid `10,000 for 12 months as house rent. Priests, who do not have a house, will also be given adequate compensation after discussion with district collector.

Land of shop owners on private land will also be acquired directly if they have pattas and compensation will be paid as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency of Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. The displaced shop owners will be paid Rs 1 lakh in two equal instalments. The first instalment will be paid before the eviction and the next will provided after acquisition of the land.

Families having small kutcha houses will be paid Rs 50,000 or the price of the house whichever is higher. Besides, 650 square feet land will be provided to them. 

PACKAGE DETAILS

Rs 1 lakh will be paid to the displaced families immediately for transport and other expenses

Each family will also be paid Rs 10,000 for 12 months as house rent

Priests, who do not have a house, will also be given adequate compensation package after discussion with collector
 

