COVID: Border with Chhattisgarh sealed, bus services suspended 

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: In view of the surge in Covid cases in Chhattisgarh, the Nabarangpur administration has decided to block all routes leading to the neighbouring State and suspend the inter-State bus service from Saturday to prevent the virus spread.

Seven border check posts have been set up at Kosagumuda, Chandahandi, Raighar and Umerkote blocks to monitor the inflow of people and vehicles. Besides, police are conducting checks at several strategic points. Sources said as residents of bordering villages of both the States have socio-economic ties, cross border movement can’t be stopped unless the border is sealed.

Last week, many social activists had urged the administration to seal the district borders in view of the steep spike in Covid cases in the neighbouring State. The administration has also directed to cancel all weekly haats to check the spread of infections. Routine checks to ensure strict adherence to Covid norms including wearing of mask and maintaining social distance are being carried out across the district. In the last 15 days, `1.5 lakh fine has been collected from violators of Covid norms.

Apprehending resurgence of the deadly infection, the administration is gearing up to make the dedicated Covid hospital functional again. Collector Ajit Kumar Mishra and SP Prahalad Sahai Meena took stock of the preparedness of the Covid hospital at a meeting in Nabarangpur BEd College. The district reported 27 positive cases on Friday, taking the tally to 164.