Koraput ready to battle second wave of Covid-19

The Koraput administration has put in place necessary measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the district.

Published: 10th April 2021 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Koraput Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar

Koraput Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  The Koraput administration has put in place necessary measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the district. Collector Md. Abdaal Akhtar said as directed by the State government, the administration is ensuring strict enforcement of Covid norms and carrying out awareness drives. 

Along with the vaccination programme by the Health department, Covid hospitals and temporary medical centres (TMCs) are also being readied for emergencies and treatment of infected persons.  On Friday, Akhtar and Sub-Collector Hema Kant Say visited the main Covid hospital at Jeypore to review the facilities. 

Meanwhile, the samples were collected from 22 passengers who reached the district from Raipur, Chhattisgarh by bus on Thursday. Sources said around 1,000 people commute daily from Raipur which has emerged as a Covid hotspot. This has prompted the administration to conduct testing of passengers to prevent the virus spread. 

“There is no threat of any spread from bordering Bastar district of Chhattisgarh but we are keeping a close watch on visitors from Raipur at different entry points,” said Akhtar.  There is no check post at Chandili border as of now due to zero cases in the area. A check post will be set up if the State government orders, the Collector added.

