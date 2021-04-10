Odisha eases certificate process for students

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Students will no longer have to rush to tehsil offices to get caste, resident and income certificates for their higher studies. The State government has simplified the process that will ensure issuance of the certificates in a hassle-free manner. The Revenue and Disaster Management department has issued a set of guidelines to all Collectors directing them to make necessary arrangements for the School Certificate Programme.

As per the new guidelines, the Revenue Inspector (RI) of the locality will organise camps on a fixed date in each school before the summer vacation and distribute application forms to the students belonging to Class X in presence of headmaster and the class teacher. The students will submit the application forms counter signed by the headmaster along with requisite documents after summer vacation. The RI will again collect the forms after verifying the genuineness in July and ensure their online filing through e-District portal. The RI will submit the verification report to the tehsildar/additional tehsildar wherever required and the certificates will be issued in favour of the eligible students.

Principal Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management department Bishnupada Sethi said the entire process starting from distribution of application forms to handing over of certificates will be completed by August 31 of each year. “The certificates can also be downloaded by the students from the e-District portal and Digi locker or get delivered to their mailbox,” he added. Sethi has directed the departments to issue necessary instructions to their field officers for extending necessary support for timely and successful implementation of the programme.