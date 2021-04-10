Odisha Governor releases book on Dongria Kondh
Releasing the book, the Governor said ‘Dangaran Kuan’ is a well researched book and the writer’s efforts to visit Niyamgiri hill to meet the Kondhs for his research will motivate others.
BHUBANESWAR: Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal released a book on the life, culture and struggle of
Dongria Kondh tribe. The 242-page book titled ‘Dangaran Kuan’ (forest man) has been written by researcher and scribe Jitendra Patnaik.