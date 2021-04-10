STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Governor releases book on Dongria Kondh

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal releasing the book on Dongria Kondh.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal released a book on the life, culture and struggle of
Dongria Kondh tribe. The 242-page book titled ‘Dangaran Kuan’ (forest man) has been written by researcher and scribe Jitendra Patnaik.

Releasing the book, the Governor said ‘Dangaran Kuan’ is a well researched book and the writer’s efforts to visit Niyamgiri hill to meet the Kondhas for his research will motivate others to explore trial culture.
The book has six main chapters and 16 sub-chapters and  mainly features the myths surrounding the Dongria Kondh community. It also sheds light on their work culture, struggle and approach to solve problems.
While noted researcher and translator Asit Kumar Mohanty has written its preface, former Chief Secretary Bijay Patnaik has written the first word. Jitendra had earlier written a book titled ‘Dangar Uhade Janha’ on Gond tribe. It was released by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The book is available in most of the government run libraries.
