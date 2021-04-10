ODRAF gets advanced equipment to handle disasters in Odisha

Asish Mehta By

BHUBANESHWAR: Now locating victims and searching lives in danger during disasters will be easy for

the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), comprising highly-trained personnel, who are credited for their multi-disaster tackling capabilities.

The ODRAF has been equipped with two life-detection and victim location systems each to enhance the rescue operations in the State. The new life-detection system operating at a certain frequency can remotely detect the breathing and heartbeat signals of human beings buried under debris.

The victim location cameras can also be utilised to trace the survivors. “Life-detection systems are utilised to search for the humans buried under the debris or laid behind various barriers. Searching randomly is a horrendous task and the equipment can help in detecting any survivor under the debris,” said

Additional DG (Law and Order) YK Jethwa. The State was battered by a series of cyclones in the last two decades and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) had played a pivotal role in carrying out rescue and relief operations in the aftermath of the disasters.

“The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been using such equipment. Now the advanced systems will strengthen the capability of ODRAF and help in rescue operations during any natural disasters or infrastructure-related accidents,”

he said.

The ODRAF is also in the process of procuring few chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) defence kits, and quick deployment of antennas which are usually used by the NDRF and paramilitary forces to establish communication in remote places during emergency situations in the low to no network areas.

The high-end equipment are being procured from the United States, Germany and Japan to empower the ODRAF personnel to carry out the rescue operations more effectively and speedily. “ODRAF is an efficient specialised disaster response wing of Odisha Police. In a bid to further enhance its disaster response capability, it is being equipped with high-end equipment from the best international brands,” said an official.

Mobility support through two-wheelers, four-wheelers and high speed boats is also being provided to ensure expeditious movement on land and in the water bodies. There are about 20 units of ODRAF and each of them has been provided with two-wheelers and about two pick-up vehicles along with the cranes.

Jethwa reviewed the functioning of ODRAF with all its unit commanders via video conferencing on Thursday. The work done during recent emergencies including dousing forest fires was reviewed in the meeting.

Plans for further preparedness, positioning of the manpower, specialised training and infrastructure needs were also discussed. The State Government will send the ODRAF personnel to various NDRF camps for training. They will also undergo training at Kolkata to enhance their skills in scuba diving.