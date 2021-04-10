STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

ODRAF gets advanced equipment to handle disasters in Odisha

The ODRAF has been equipped with two life-detection and victim location systems each to enhance the rescue operations in the State. 

Published: 10th April 2021 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service
BHUBANESHWAR: Now locating victims and searching lives in danger during disasters will be easy for
the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), comprising highly-trained personnel, who are credited for their multi-disaster tackling capabilities.
The ODRAF has been equipped with two life-detection and victim location systems each to enhance the rescue operations in the State. The new life-detection system operating at a certain frequency can remotely detect the breathing and heartbeat signals of human beings buried under debris.
The victim location cameras can also be utilised to trace the survivors. “Life-detection systems are utilised to search for the humans buried under the debris or laid behind various barriers. Searching randomly is a horrendous task and the equipment can help in detecting any survivor under the debris,” said
Additional DG (Law and Order) YK Jethwa. The State was battered by a series of cyclones in the last two decades and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) had played a pivotal role in carrying out rescue and relief operations in the aftermath of the disasters.
“The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been using such equipment. Now the advanced systems will strengthen the capability of ODRAF and help in rescue operations during any natural disasters or infrastructure-related accidents,”
he said.
The ODRAF is also in the process of procuring few chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) defence kits, and quick deployment of antennas which are usually used by the NDRF and paramilitary forces to establish communication in remote places during emergency situations in the low to no network areas.
The high-end equipment are being procured from the United States, Germany and Japan to empower the ODRAF personnel to carry out the rescue operations more effectively and speedily. “ODRAF is an efficient specialised disaster response wing of Odisha Police. In a bid to further enhance its disaster response capability, it is being equipped with high-end equipment from the best international brands,” said an official.
Mobility support through two-wheelers, four-wheelers and high speed boats is also being provided to ensure expeditious movement on land and in the water bodies. There are about 20 units of ODRAF and each of them has been provided with two-wheelers and about two pick-up vehicles along with the cranes.
Jethwa reviewed the functioning of ODRAF with all its unit commanders via video conferencing on Thursday. The work done during recent emergencies including dousing forest fires was reviewed in the meeting. 
Plans for further preparedness, positioning of the manpower, specialised training and infrastructure needs were also discussed. The State Government will send the ODRAF personnel to various NDRF camps for training. They will also undergo training at Kolkata to enhance their skills in scuba diving.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ODRAF Odisha
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp