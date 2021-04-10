STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orissa High Court grants bail to Mukesh

The Orissa High Court has allowed the bail plea of Mukesh Jain, national chairman of Dharma Rakshak Shri Dara Sena, on grounds of procedural lapses and length of his detention.

Orissa High court

By Express News Service

The State CID-Crime Branch had arrested him from Delhi on July 8 last year for allegedly opposing Supreme Court order over suspension of Rath Yatra in Puri. The case is pending before the Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (City), Cuttack.

According to the HC order, Jain has been accused of circulating WhatsApp messages casting aspersion upon the impartiality of judges of the Supreme Court especially the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and provoking his like-minded people to mobilise and congregate in front of the residence of the CJI to assault him physically.

Jain was also accused under Section 15(A) of IPC for sending the rest part of the WhatsApp messages with an intention to promote enmity between different groups on the ground of religion. The single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi said the prosecution had failed to show that prior sanction had been obtained from the Central government to prosecute the accused under Section 15(A). Section 196(1)(a) of CrPC mandates the Central government's prior sanction for it, Justice Panigrahi said while allowing Jain's bail plea.

