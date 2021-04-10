PM releases Hindi translation of ‘Odisha Itihaas’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released the Hindi translation of the book ‘Odisha Itihaas’ written by former chief minister ‘Utkal Keshari’ Harekrushna Mahtab at New Delhi.The Prime Minister said it is important that the diverse and comprehensive history of Odisha should reach the people of the country.

Remembering Mahtab’s contribution to the freedom struggle and his struggle for reformation in society, Modi said that during Emergency he went to jail opposing the party from which he became the Chief Minister. “He went to prison for both Independence and saving the country’s democracy”, he added.

Referring to the important role played by Mahtab in Indian History Congress and taking Odisha history to the national platform, Modi said that his contribution made possible establishment of museums, archives and archaeology sections in the State. He also stressed the need for wider study of history which should not only be a lesson of the past but should mirror the future.

The Prime Minister said with movements like the Paika rebellion, revolts in Ganjam and Sambalpur, Odisha has always given new energy to the fire of revolt against the British rule.Stating that infrastructure development is needed for business and industry to thrive, he said that thousands of kilometres of national highways are being constructed in Odisha. Besides, hundreds of kilometres of rail lines have been constructed during the last six to seven years, he said and added that initiatives are being taken up for the benefit of youths.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said that the Hindi translation of the famous book will be well received by the people of the country. BJD MP from Cuttack Bhartruhari Mahtab was also present. The book has been translated into Hindi by Shankarlal Purohit.