STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

PM releases Hindi translation of ‘Odisha Itihaas’

The Prime Minister said it is important that the diverse and comprehensive history of Odisha should reach the people of the country.

Published: 10th April 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released the Hindi translation of the book ‘Odisha Itihaas’ written by former chief minister ‘Utkal Keshari’ Harekrushna Mahtab at New Delhi.The Prime Minister said it is important that the diverse and comprehensive history of Odisha should reach the people of the country.

Remembering Mahtab’s contribution to the freedom struggle and his struggle for reformation in society, Modi said that during Emergency he went to jail opposing the party from which he became the Chief Minister. “He went to prison for both Independence and saving the country’s democracy”, he added. 

Referring to the important role played by Mahtab in Indian History Congress and taking Odisha history to the national platform, Modi said that his contribution made possible establishment of museums, archives and archaeology sections in the State. He also stressed the need for wider study of history which should not only be a lesson of the past but should mirror the future. 

The Prime Minister said with movements like the Paika rebellion, revolts in Ganjam and Sambalpur, Odisha has always given new energy to the fire of revolt against the British rule.Stating that infrastructure development is needed for business and industry to thrive, he said that thousands of kilometres of national highways are being constructed in Odisha. Besides, hundreds of kilometres of rail lines have been constructed during the last six to seven years, he said and added that initiatives are being taken up for the benefit of youths.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said that the Hindi translation of the famous book will be well received by the people of the country. BJD MP from Cuttack Bhartruhari Mahtab was also present. The book has been translated into Hindi by Shankarlal Purohit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Itihaas Modi Hindi
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp