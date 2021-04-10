STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Railway Board rejects Odisha’s request to cancel trains

In a letter to Mahapatra, he assured that the railway will notify the passengers regarding the restrictions imposed by Odisha by way of frequent announcements and messages to the travellers.

Train Tracks

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government’s attempt to restrict entry of people from Chhattisgarh through railway route received a jolt as the Railway Board on Friday turned down its request to cancel all passenger trains from the neighbouring state. 

Citing that the railway operations have been allowed throughout the country as per the March 23 guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Railway Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Suneet Sharma has advised Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra to seek necessary guidance from the Ministry.

In a letter to Mahapatra, he assured that the railway will notify the passengers regarding the restrictions imposed by Odisha by way of frequent announcements and messages to the travellers.He has requested the State government to make adequate arrangements at railway stations in Odisha for checking and screening the passengers as necessary.      

On Thursday, Mahapatra had urged the Railway Board Chairman to cancel all passenger trains coming from Chhattisgarh to Odisha from April 10 until further advice following an upsurge in Covid-19 cases in bordering districts.

He had also sought Indian railway’s cooperation in ensuring that all passengers travelling to Odisha, from anywhere by train, must have an RT-PCR negative report of maximum 72 hours before the start of journey or a second dose vaccination certificate.

