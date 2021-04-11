Amid lockdown fears, 1,500 migrants return to Odisha's Berhampur

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam is now witnessing a rerun of migrant crisis.

Around 1,500 migrant workers returned to Berhampur on Saturday in two special trains, Okha-Puri via Surat and Pune-Bhubaneswar.

In view of Covid-19 resurgence and fear of a lockdown, migrants have started returing to the district since the last 10 days.

Earlier the State government had directed for checking the RT-PCR report or vaccine reports of persons returning through road, railway and sea routes.

Although the migrants were thermally screened at the Berhampur railway station, there was no official present to either ask for the reports or note down their details.

One of the returnees, Surendra Jena of Kabisuryanagar, said he was not aware of the requirement of Covid test or vaccination report.

“But also, no one at the station asked for the reports”, he said.